The Cure Plan On Celebrating Their 40th Anniversary With A Special Blowout Concert In London

Senior Music Writer
12.12.17

Getty Image

It’s kind of hard to imagine, but 2018 year marks the 40th anniversary of the iconic British rock group The Cure. To the powers that be on the nominating committee, that’s a full 15 years past the threshold for consideration for induction to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Anyway, to mark this historic milestone, this summer, Robert Smith and company have decided to host a blowout concert at Hyde Park in London featuring a massively impressive undercard. Interpol will be on-hand. So will Ride, along with Goldfrapp, Editors, Slowdive, and The Twilight Sad. According to the official listing, more artists are expected to be added to the lineup in the coming weeks and months so stay tuned for that.

It’s unknown if The Cure plan on bringing a similar event to North America, but given their background, and the fact that they spent most, if not all of 2016 playing arenas and festivals all across the U.S., your best chance of catching them live in 2018 is to book a ticket out to this gig in London.

The Cure’s only live appearance in Europe in 2018 is set to go down on July 7. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 15 at 9:00 AM, GMT here.

TAGSConcertHYDE PARKinterpolrideSlowdiveThe Cure

