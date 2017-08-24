Instagram

We are truly in the midst of peak Killers season. The band is currently in full promo mode, spreading the gospel of their first new album in five years, Wonderful Wonderful, that’s set to drop next month on September 22. Yesterday, the group unveiled a new, psychological thriller themed music video for the single “Run For Cover” and today, they showed up on Beats 1 on Apple Music to chat with Zane Lowe and share the album’s title track.

“Wonderful Wonderful” is a decidedly minor-key composition, filled with mournful horn lines, glitchy electronic accents, and a wailing vocal performance from front man Brandon Flowers. It’s a solid entry into the band’s canon, and a promising indicator of the quality of the band’s next full-length offering.

Around the same time that they shared the “Run For Cover” video yesterday, an interview with the group ran that ruffled quite a few feathers in the rock community where Flowers asserted that no one in the current landscape is worthy of receiving the same kind of buzz that he and other groups like the White Stripes and Strokes were the beneficiaries in the ’00s.

“There hasn’t been anybody good enough,” he asserted.” If there was a band like the Strokes, or Interpol, people would talk. [Points outside to Brooklyn] If there were some kids out there right now playing ‘Obstacle 1’ tonight, I would hear about it, you would hear about it. But there isn’t.”

You can check out The Killers latest single “Wonderful Wonderful” above.