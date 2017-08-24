The Killers Unveil The Glitchy, Ominous Title Track From Their Upcoming Album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’

08.24.17 14 mins ago

Instagram

We are truly in the midst of peak Killers season. The band is currently in full promo mode, spreading the gospel of their first new album in five years, Wonderful Wonderful, that’s set to drop next month on September 22. Yesterday, the group unveiled a new, psychological thriller themed music video for the single “Run For Cover” and today, they showed up on Beats 1 on Apple Music to chat with Zane Lowe and share the album’s title track.

“Wonderful Wonderful” is a decidedly minor-key composition, filled with mournful horn lines, glitchy electronic accents, and a wailing vocal performance from front man Brandon Flowers. It’s a solid entry into the band’s canon, and a promising indicator of the quality of the band’s next full-length offering.

Around the same time that they shared the “Run For Cover” video yesterday, an interview with the group ran that ruffled quite a few feathers in the rock community where Flowers asserted that no one in the current landscape is worthy of receiving the same kind of buzz that he and other groups like the White Stripes and Strokes were the beneficiaries in the ’00s.

“There hasn’t been anybody good enough,” he asserted.” If there was a band like the Strokes, or Interpol, people would talk. [Points outside to Brooklyn] If there were some kids out there right now playing ‘Obstacle 1’ tonight, I would hear about it, you would hear about it. But there isn’t.”

You can check out The Killers latest single “Wonderful Wonderful” above.

Around The Web

TAGSthe killersWonderful Wonderful

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 6 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP