Graham MacIndoe

Next month, on September 8, The National will finally rip the sheet off their first new album in four years, Sleep Well Beast. To help celebrate the occasion, today they’ve announced that they plan to perform the entire record in full during a special show at Union Transfer in Philadelphia just a few days before the official release on September 5. Tickets are on-sale now, and you can pick them up here.

For those National fans who live outside of the “City Of Brotherly Love” fear not! The concert is being hosted by Talia Schlanger of World Cafe and Bob Boilen of NPR Music and will be appear on NPR’s First Listen Live showcase, streamed online and broadcast around the country.

Shortly after this one-off show, the National will depart for a quick run through the U.K., with multiple-night residencies planned in Ireland, Scotland and London, before making their way back to North America for a slew of shows that will keep them out on the road right up until the end of the year. Take a peek at all of the announced dates below to see if the National are performing anywhere near you.

10/05 — Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

10/06 — New York City @ Forest Hills Stadium

10.07 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10/08 — Detroit, MA @ Masonic Hall

10/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/12 — San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/14 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

11/27 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

11/28 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

11/29 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

12/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

12/02 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

12/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ Verizon Hall

12/05 — Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

12/07 — Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

12/08 — Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

12/09 — Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre

12/10 — Hamilton, ON @ Hamilton Place Theatre

12/12 — Chicago, IL @ Civic Opera House

12/13 — Chicago, IL @ Civic Opera House