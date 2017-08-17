Next month, on September 8, The National will finally rip the sheet off their first new album in four years, Sleep Well Beast. To help celebrate the occasion, today they’ve announced that they plan to perform the entire record in full during a special show at Union Transfer in Philadelphia just a few days before the official release on September 5. Tickets are on-sale now, and you can pick them up here.
For those National fans who live outside of the “City Of Brotherly Love” fear not! The concert is being hosted by Talia Schlanger of World Cafe and Bob Boilen of NPR Music and will be appear on NPR’s First Listen Live showcase, streamed online and broadcast around the country.
Shortly after this one-off show, the National will depart for a quick run through the U.K., with multiple-night residencies planned in Ireland, Scotland and London, before making their way back to North America for a slew of shows that will keep them out on the road right up until the end of the year. Take a peek at all of the announced dates below to see if the National are performing anywhere near you.
10/05 — Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
10/06 — New York City @ Forest Hills Stadium
10.07 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
10/08 — Detroit, MA @ Masonic Hall
10/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/12 — San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
10/14 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
11/27 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
11/28 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
11/29 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
12/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
12/02 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
12/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ Verizon Hall
12/05 — Washington D.C. @ The Anthem
12/07 — Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
12/08 — Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
12/09 — Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre
12/10 — Hamilton, ON @ Hamilton Place Theatre
12/12 — Chicago, IL @ Civic Opera House
12/13 — Chicago, IL @ Civic Opera House
