The Original Misfits Lineup Is Getting Back Together For One More Show

08.21.17

It was the reunion that punk rock fans never thought they would get to see. After 33 years apart, the Misfits reunited with original front man Glenn Danzig for a pair of headlining performances at the Riot Fests in both Chicago and Denver last year. I went to the Chicago gig and I gotta tell you, it was spectacular. But then, that was it. Both the band, bassist Jerry Only and Danzig himself didn’t speak much more about future plans to either perform or record new material, and nothing further was announced…until now.

Seemingly out of nowhere, the Misfits revealed today that they were reuniting once again for one more show, set to take place on December 30 at the Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday on August 25 through Ticketmaster.

In an interview with Rolling Stone a few months back, Danzig opened up about the experience of playing with the Misfits once again. “It was exactly like the old days,” he said. “It is what it is. But everyone seemed to have a great time. I think it exceeded expectations, which is always good, and the write-ups were just insane.” Adding about future show possibilities, “I don’t want to tour, but if it happens and everything lines up properly, I would imagine there’d probably be a couple more shows. I don’t know when, but I’ll keep an open mind.”

