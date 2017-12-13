The Pope

Today, a new podcast is launching, titled The Pope’s Long Con. The series focuses on Kentucky preacher-turned-politician Danny Ray Johnson, who calls himself the pope and paints a persona based on miracles, public service, and heroics. But an investigation into the man uncovered something much less wholesome, revealing a web of lies affecting the public perception of Johnson. Alleged molestation, bootlegging, and arson all come into play, as the podcast asks what happens when the institutions we rely on look the other way?

It all sounds pretty fascinating and necessary, and it’s bolstered by a theme song that gathers a dream team of Kentucky-based musicians. With My Morning Jacket’s Patrick Hallahan on drums, Wax Fang’ Scott Carney on guitar, and Twin Limb’s Kevin Ratterman producing both the song and the podcast’s entire score, “Seventh Son” repurposes a Willie Dixon song that holds some eerie similarities in its lyrics with the topics explored in the podcast. The resulting track is a blues throwback that can easily stand on its own, but works perfectly to set the tone of this project.

The Pope’s Long Con is out today and available to subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts. It can be found on iTunes here.