The son of a Mariachi, Venancio Bermudez has music in his blood. Therefore, it makes sense that his band The Tracks rock, quite literally. What I mean by this is that The Tracks make music that airs closer to the classic “rock n roll” spirit that seems to have been left behind in recent years, many bands working in favor of a more modern sound. Coming from the LA DIY scene, The Tracks have spent a lot of time finessing their craft and working on music they could be proud of, putting together an as-yet-untitled debut album that’s set for release in early 2018.

“Go Out Tonight,” the lead single from the debut, revs to life after a slow build intro, an energy long lost and long desired. The second single, “Hanging On,” channels the jolly guitar lines of The Strokes with the vocal stylings of Morrissey and The Smiths, making for a perfect amalgamation of a garage rock band that is finally ready to explode out of said garage. Check it out below, and prepare to fall in love.

Make sure The Tracks are on your radar, because based on these two singles, 2018 is shaping up to be their year.