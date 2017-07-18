Rock Isn't Dead, You're Just Not Paying Attention

The War On Drugs’ 8mm Video For New Song ‘Strangest Thing’ Is Full Of Anthemic Nostalgia

07.18.17 1 hour ago

The War On Drugs are gearing up to release A Deeper Understanding, their first album since 2014’s Lost In The Dream, and so far, it sounds like the Adam Granduciel-led group is sticking to the reverb-drenched Americana sound that’s worked for them so far. Ahead of the album, we’ve already heard the 11-minute jam “Thinking Of A Place” and the road-trip-ready “Holding On,” and now we can add one more to the list since the band just shared a video for a new song titled “Strangest Thing.”

The clip, which consists of 8mm footage shot by Shawn Brackbill, mainly features Granduciel walking around a lot outside of a heavily windowed, presumably abandoned building as the slow-burning epic plays. The track starts out tame and meditative before bursting into a big and synth-heavy hook, which eventually makes way for an anthemic guitar solo that has all the warmth and comfort of whatever your favorite The War On Drugs song is.

They’ve previously played the song live, but this is probably the first time most people have heard it. The band knows what works, so they’re continuing to work it, and to great effect in this case.

A Deeper Understanding is set for release on August 25th. Listen to “Strangest Thing” above.

Around The Web

TAGSA Deeper UnderstandingStrangest ThingTHE WAR ON DRUGS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 3 hours ago 9 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 1 day ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 1 day ago 11 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 2 days ago 35 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP