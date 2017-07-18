Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The War On Drugs are gearing up to release A Deeper Understanding, their first album since 2014’s Lost In The Dream, and so far, it sounds like the Adam Granduciel-led group is sticking to the reverb-drenched Americana sound that’s worked for them so far. Ahead of the album, we’ve already heard the 11-minute jam “Thinking Of A Place” and the road-trip-ready “Holding On,” and now we can add one more to the list since the band just shared a video for a new song titled “Strangest Thing.”

The clip, which consists of 8mm footage shot by Shawn Brackbill, mainly features Granduciel walking around a lot outside of a heavily windowed, presumably abandoned building as the slow-burning epic plays. The track starts out tame and meditative before bursting into a big and synth-heavy hook, which eventually makes way for an anthemic guitar solo that has all the warmth and comfort of whatever your favorite The War On Drugs song is.

They’ve previously played the song live, but this is probably the first time most people have heard it. The band knows what works, so they’re continuing to work it, and to great effect in this case.

A Deeper Understanding is set for release on August 25th. Listen to “Strangest Thing” above.