Getty Image

For eight nights in March, the xx took over their hometown of London for their Night + Day Festival, inviting all of their friends to host ancillary parties and DJ sets throughout the week. Everyone from Florence Welch to Robyn came onstage with the xx at the O2 Brixton Academy, making the eight-night run a true festival experience. Now, you can experience it (kinda) too — the band released a 21-minute documentary detailing the behind-the-scenes process behind the fest.

The documentary was released on Tuesday and has tons of slow motion footage of the performances, which also included Francis and the Lights, Sampha (who played two unreleased songs with Richard Russell) and Cat Power.

“Night + Day has always been a special project to us, as it’s a way for us to connect with and celebrate all of the amazing cultural activity happening in the places that we love,” the xx explained in the caption of the video. “Brixton last month was a truly unforgettable experience for all of us, so we’re very pleased to be able to present this film to you all.”

The doc also goes into the charity work the trio hosted throughout the Night + Day Festival, including a Q&A panel talk about women’s issues featuring Romy Madley Croft.

The xx are currently on tour, with three nights in San Francisco up next.