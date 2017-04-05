Never Heard Of Unlike Pluto? You're About To

The xx’s Dramatic Short Film Will Make You Feel Like You’re At Their Night + Day Festival

04.04.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

For eight nights in March, the xx took over their hometown of London for their Night + Day Festival, inviting all of their friends to host ancillary parties and DJ sets throughout the week. Everyone from Florence Welch to Robyn came onstage with the xx at the O2 Brixton Academy, making the eight-night run a true festival experience. Now, you can experience it (kinda) too — the band released a 21-minute documentary detailing the behind-the-scenes process behind the fest.

The documentary was released on Tuesday and has tons of slow motion footage of the performances, which also included Francis and the Lights, Sampha (who played two unreleased songs with Richard Russell) and Cat Power.

“Night + Day has always been a special project to us, as it’s a way for us to connect with and celebrate all of the amazing cultural activity happening in the places that we love,” the xx explained in the caption of the video. “Brixton last month was a truly unforgettable experience for all of us, so we’re very pleased to be able to present this film to you all.”

The doc also goes into the charity work the trio hosted throughout the Night + Day Festival, including a Q&A panel talk about women’s issues featuring Romy Madley Croft.

The xx are currently on tour, with three nights in San Francisco up next.

Around The Web

TAGSFESTIVALSNight + Day Festivalthe xx
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 6 days ago 8 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP