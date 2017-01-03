The xx’s ‘Say Something Loving’ Blends The Brightness Of ‘In Colour’ With Their Unique Sound

01.03.17 5 hours ago

Young Turks

A new album by The xx was never going to be a world-conquering blast of pop maximalism. But compared to their earlier work, “Say Something Loving” might as well come from Charli XCX. The latest track from the upcoming album I See You seems to have absorbed the brighter themes and openness of Jamie xx’s star-making time away and warped it via their own melancholic filter.

The track is the third we’ve heard from their new album — including the jittery “On Hold” and “I Dare You,” which they performed on SNL — which is due out on January 13. It continues the trend of showcasing the band’s slightly more sunny disposition (in the same way that Glasgow is sunnier than Anchorage). The band has made it very clear that the new album is an attempt to break out of the mold created by xx and Coexist.

“Our comfort zone is a very small place,” Madley Croft told Pitchfork in a recently-published cover story about the creation of the album.

Oliver Sim seconded the idea that they needed to break free from their past, holding on to only what was necessary.

“There was so much pressure from ourselves about: What do people like about us? What makes us sound like us? What do we need to hang onto?” he said. “When we’re thinking like that, at our worst, we can end up sounding a bit like a parody of ourselves.”

The result of that soul-searching and general discomfort is a track like “Loving,” where the band heads outside and really lets their sadness breathe. Check it out below:

For more on The xx, check out our interview with Jamie xx from around the release of In Colour.

TAGSI See Younew musicthe xx

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 5 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP