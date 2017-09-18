Getty Image

It took nearly an entire year, but country music is finally back on top of Billboard’s 200 albums chart thanks to Thomas Rhett. The 27-year-old released his third album Life Changes last week, and the LP moved an impressive 123,000 equivalent album units, including 93,000 traditional album sales, as it soared to the No. 1 spot on the latest album chart.

Rhett’s total was his highest ever, but just the third highest first-week sales total for a country album this year despite being the first to actually top the chart. Four other country albums peaked at No. 2 throughout the year, including outings from Zac Brown Band, and Chris Stapleton but none came close to the top spot.

The last time a country album topped the chart was October 1st of last year when Jason Aldean’s They Don’t Know nabbed the No. 1 spot. Rhett’s previous peak was No. 6, and this chart topper is just the second ever for his label Valory Records, behind Reba’s Keep on Loving You way back in 2009.

Rhett’s closest competition for the top spot was ODESZA which came in at No. 2 with their new album A Moment Apart and sold 63,000 units its first week, with 52,000 traditional album sales. Like LCD Soundsystem last week, ODESZA’s tally benefitted from a concert ticket/album bundle that is catching on within the industry as a way to boosts album sales and account for fans that value the live show over the purchase of the actual album.