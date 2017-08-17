Earlier this week Tom Morello and Chuck D of Prophets Of Rage — among many other respective musical projects — stopped by Uproxx Studios to talk about the upcoming debut album for the group, No More Patience and laser in on why their music has always pursued a political bent.
In an interview with Steven Hyden, Tom and Chuck spoke out about their thoughts on the white supremacist rally that turned violent and threw Charlottesville, Virginia into a state of emergency over the weekend.
