Earlier this week Tom Morello and Chuck D of Prophets Of Rage — among many other respective musical projects — stopped by Uproxx Studios to talk about the upcoming debut album for the group, No More Patience and laser in on why their music has always pursued a political bent.

In an interview with Steven Hyden, Tom and Chuck spoke out about their thoughts on the white supremacist rally that turned violent and threw Charlottesville, Virginia into a state of emergency over the weekend.