We haven’t heard much from Tove Lo since she dropped her sophomore album, Lady Wood, last October. Now the Swedish singer is back with the excellently titled single “Disco Tits,” and to be frank, it sounds like she’s ready to get intimate.

The super danceable track is, as the title suggests, a disco-inspired take on a modern club banger that has some Robyn vibes and will definitely get bodies moving… and then some. “I’m sweatin’ from head to toe / I’m wet through all my clothes / I’m fully charged, nipples are hard / Ready to go,” she sings in the infectious earworm hook.

Lo said of the track in a press release, “‘Disco Tits’ is about losing yourself with your newfound love. Naive, excited, no consequences. The happiness in the haze I’m feeling right now.” She also performed the song live in Stockholm a few days ago:

“Disco Tits” is our first taste of Lo’s upcoming third album Blue Lips [Lady Wood Phase II], which is expected to come out at some point this year. Listen to “Disco Tits” above, and find Lo’s upcoming tour dates below, which include a run of shows with Coldplay from October 2 to 8 (excluding Austin City Limits).

09/13 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

09/14 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

09/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/17 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

09/18 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

09/20 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

09/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot0

09/23 – Seattle, WA @ Centurylink Field

09/26 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

09/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

09/29 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

10/02 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

10/06 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/08 – San Diego, CA @ Qualcomm Stadium

10/10 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre

10/12 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/13 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits