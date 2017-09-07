We haven’t heard much from Tove Lo since she dropped her sophomore album, Lady Wood, last October. Now the Swedish singer is back with the excellently titled single “Disco Tits,” and to be frank, it sounds like she’s ready to get intimate.
The super danceable track is, as the title suggests, a disco-inspired take on a modern club banger that has some Robyn vibes and will definitely get bodies moving… and then some. “I’m sweatin’ from head to toe / I’m wet through all my clothes / I’m fully charged, nipples are hard / Ready to go,” she sings in the infectious earworm hook.
Lo said of the track in a press release, “‘Disco Tits’ is about losing yourself with your newfound love. Naive, excited, no consequences. The happiness in the haze I’m feeling right now.” She also performed the song live in Stockholm a few days ago:
“Disco Tits” is our first taste of Lo’s upcoming third album Blue Lips [Lady Wood Phase II], which is expected to come out at some point this year. Listen to “Disco Tits” above, and find Lo’s upcoming tour dates below, which include a run of shows with Coldplay from October 2 to 8 (excluding Austin City Limits).
09/13 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
09/14 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
09/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
09/17 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
09/18 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
09/20 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
09/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot0
09/23 – Seattle, WA @ Centurylink Field
09/26 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
09/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
09/29 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
10/02 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
10/06 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/08 – San Diego, CA @ Qualcomm Stadium
10/10 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre
10/12 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
10/13 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
