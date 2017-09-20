Emily Scooby Dubin

A little more than a year removed from the release of their debut EP Career Fair, Philadelphia’s Weller are gearing up to unleash their first full-length on October 20. The self-titled record was produced in full by Modern Baseball‘s Jake Ewald, and sees the trio venturing into uncharted waters in terms of their conceptual songwriting, with the album’s ten tracks evoking a conversational feel that manages to weave in existential considerations and the everyday confusion of a person in their mid twenties.

This concept is perhaps best personified in Weller‘s lead single “Learning Curves,” which we are happy to be exclusively premiering below. The track sees frontman Harrison Nantz debating the validity of someone’s legitimate interest, chalking it all up to ulterior motives.

“What’s your game? What’s your angle?” Nantz asks repeatedly throughout the song’s two-minute runtime, vocalizing the constantly cerebral and critical nature of young adulthood. The internalization quickly continues as the chorus progresses, with Nantz chastising himself for spending another Friday night stuck in his own head once again. Check out “Learning Curves” below.

Weller is out everywhere digitally on 10/20. In support of the self-titled record, Weller will be hitting the road this fall for an extensive tour that will take them across the United States for the first time, the dates for which can be found here, with the tour artwork below.

