Premiere: Welles’ Deadhead Desperation Simmers On His Debut Single ‘Are You Feeling Like Me’

caitlin-white
Managing Editor, Music
01.27.17

Jehsea Wells is a small town kid. He grew up in Ozark, Arkansas, a town that’s just a little south of middle America with a population that hovers a couple hundred people or so below four thousand. If you grew up in a backwoods town like this, the throaty deadhead desperation of his debut single “Are You Feeling Like Me” will feel oddly familiar even on your first listen. Are you feeling like me? Are you blue as can be? he sings. Before I even know my answer is yes, I hit repeat several times. This gritty, mournful rock song targeted my heart’s sore spots and then dug underneath them.

“Are You Feeling Like Me” has all the hallmarks of a great American rock classic; that lonely soaring wind at the beginning, his initially acoustic, slow-building intro, and finally, the hit of a sparkling psychedelic crest at the first climax about 47 seconds in when a bluesy Aerosmith-style guitar lick hijacks the whole thing.

A great rock song needs guitars, of course, but this track wings by on Welles’ compelling, shapeshifting voice. The easy comparison to Kurt Cobain is there, reach for it if you want, but Jehsea is no knock off. He’s a 22-year-old who just moved to Nashville to pursue music more seriously, and refers to his own voice as “burnt toast.” That’s actually a genius description for it — dark and half-ruined, ashes on top of sustenance.

“I write from honest places,” Wells said of his work. “I’m so captured in the moment of watching yourself aging. That horrifies me and that compels me to write some scary shit… Reality, at times is pretty sour. There’s no sense in making something just for darkness’ sake. I like everything to have a curve on it.”

TAGSAre You Feeling Like Me?Welles
Author Profile Picture
Music editor foodie with a yoga obsession. I speak sage, whether you're coming or going.

Around The Web

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 1 day ago 19 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP