Whitney Houston is arguably the greatest voice of all time and is no-doubt one of the inspirations to thousands of singers over the last few years, Christina Aguilera among them. So it was surely an honor for Aguilera to pay tribute to Houston at this year’s American Music Awards in a medley of songs from Houston’s mega-hit soundtrack for The Bodyguard, which was released 25 years ago this year. While she garnered a few standing ovations and plenty of praise on social media, there was one person in the crowd who didn’t seem to be a fan of Aguilera’s vocal runs, and for once, it wasn’t Kelly Osbourne.

Here’s Pink, shaking her head at Aguilera’s stylings.