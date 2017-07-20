HBO

If you haven’t heard about it literally everywhere, Ed Sheeran had a brief cameo on the Game Of Thrones Season 7 premiere, “Dragonstone,” to the pleasant surprise of some or to the dismay of others. You can count Maisie Williams (who plays Ayra) among the first group; she’s a big fan of Sheeran, and his cameo was a surprise gift to her.

Even though Game of Thrones has had musician cameos many times in the past (Sigur Ros, Coldplay, Mastodon, Of Monsters And Men, Snow Patrol), the reaction to Sheeran’s cameo seemed uncharacteristically negative. The “Castle on the Hill” singer deactivated his Twitter account shortly after the episode, leading to speculation about his reasons and a defense from “Dragonstone” director Jeremy Podeswa. Earlier this month, Sheeran mentioned his intention to quit using Twitter because “there’s nothing but people saying mean things,” but how many of us have said we’d quit social media and never have? The timing for when Sheeran made good on his intention to quit sparked rumors.

Sheeran, who is still using Instagram and Facebook, took to the former on Wednesday to explain that his choice to deactivate his Twitter had nothing to do with Game of Thrones: