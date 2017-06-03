Getty Image

Word spread quick on Friday that The Black Eyed Peas and Fergie has parted ways, bringing an end to the lineup that brought the group chart success and a spot at the Super Bowl in 2011. It came as a shock to some fans and also to fellow Black Eyed Peas member Will.I.Am. The artist and producer lashed out at the reports that Fergie was out of the group, clearing up the rumors and reporting that she’s just away working on a solo project.

People will report what ever they want to report regardless of the sources…

It's a crazy world… https://t.co/qvG8xiOAxR — will.i.am.BUTTONS (@iamwill) June 2, 2017

The confusion seemed to stem from some comments Will.I.Am gave to Ahlan magazine, saying that the group and Fergie were heading in different directions going into their next album:

“She’s working on her solo project at the moment, we’re on this brand-new experience, celebrating 20 years of Black Eyed Peas putting out music. We worked on a bunch of songs on her solo record, we’re proud that she has her label, but Black Eyed Peas are pushing it forward in terms of content, technology and experiences on our new project, Masters of the Sun.”

You can definitely see where folks would get the wrong idea after reading the interview, but it would seem it is more of a Gwen Stefani in No Doubt type of situation as opposed to the two parties completely splitting. And thought she didn’t address the rumors directly, Fergie did post a message about her relationship with the group:

