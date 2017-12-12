Getty Images/Uproxx Studios

Picking the worst songs of the year is serious business. It’s like I always say: Saying something is the best is a matter of opinion, but declaring something the worst requires evidence. You can’t just go with the songs that you’re sick of hearing or find mildly irritating. You must dig through all the garbage released in a given year and determine what is demonstrably terrible. These songs must clear rooms, ruin days, and cause physical discomfort. And it takes hard work, patience, fortitude, and partial deafness to help withstand the steady onslaught of bad you must endure to find those songs.

But I’ve done it! These are the worst songs of 2017, ranked in order from infuriatingly insipid to apocalypse-level awful. For your convenience, I have also compiled the worst playlist of the year to go with it, so you can listen along while reading the list. You’re welcome! I’m sorry!

10. Will Smith, “Get Lit”



Garish, clanging, stupid, obnoxious, interminable — this patois-powered EDM monstrosity by the Fresh Prince is the Suicide Squad of songs.

9. Missio, “Middle Fingers”



Imagine the lyrics of snotty punk anthem transposed on to music written by an algorithm to slot comfortably on a “chill” playlist, and sung by a narcotized sociopath who has just discovered David Foster Wallace. Now, drive to the nearest bank and throw a trashcan through the front window.

8. Bush, “Mad Love”



This should probably rank higher, but a guy who had to watch the mother of his children settle down with Blake Shelton deserves a little sympathy.

7. Katy Perry feat. Migos, “Bon Appetit”



The disastrous SNL performance proved it — Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping wasn’t a comedy, it was a prescient documentary about the launch of the year’s most unintentionally hilarious pop album, Witness. (This song gets the sh*t emoji.)

6. Neal McCoy, “Take A Knee My Ass”



Yes, this song is jingoistic, simple-minded trash. But the execution is just so, well, half-assed. Where’s the bombast, Neal? Why do you sound like a Billy Joel tribute act in the verses? Does Toby Keith have to do all the work around here?