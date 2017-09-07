Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Former One Direction heartthrob Zayn has been on a collaborative tear lately, first with his Taylor Swift song for Fifty Shades Darker, and more recently with the sick house party he threw in the video for “Still Got Time” with PartyNextDoor. Zayn teased a cinematic and action-packed new video for his Sia-featuring track “Dusk Till Dawn” earlier this month, and now the clip is out and living up to the explosive reputation it cultivated over the past few days.

Zayn brought in the big guns for this one: Director Marc Webb, known for movies like (500) Days Of Summer and The Amazing Spider-Man, is at the helm here, and the clip features Girls star Jemima Kirke opposite Zayn, who plays some sort of secret agent with a lot on the line.

Whatever is in the briefcase Zayn is holding, it must be important, because it warrants the involvement of cops, mobsters, high-speed chases, a police stand-off, gunfire, a fair share of explosives, and just about everything else you’d find in a Fast And Furious trailer.

The song is presumably a single from Zayn’s upcoming sophomore album, which we don’t know much about yet, although he said in July that he’s “getting ready to put the second album out.”

Watch the video for “Dusk Till Dawn” above.