“I’m a walking lick,” is quite a flex, but 2 Chainz’ style in the music video for “Blue Cheese” embodies Quavo’s declaration on the chorus to a T.

“Blue Cheese” is luxury rap personified, with the braided, Atlanta-representing trap rappers 2 Chainz and Migos combining like Voltron to show off their cash, stunt on some haters, and revel in the benefits of being young, rich, and famous. Over a mellow, spacey whine of a synth provided by producer K. Swisha, the four emcees deliver such boasts as, “I’m in all black like a ninja, chain got influenza,” “Ten racks on me that’s mall money,” and “I was breakin my wrist in the glass.”

The video itself features a fashion show at the trap house, where the artist formerly known as Tity Boi has erected a catwalk right on the lawn of the bando (and installed an ATM on the porch), and of course filled with with a bevy of scantily clad beauties to do their model strut while he performs. Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset rap in front of a white wall like a modern art installation covered in flashy jewelry and the requisite Off-White luxury streetwear ($650 for skinny jeans!) — as they should. Trap rap is the new modern art, and nobody is doing it better than Chainz and Migos.