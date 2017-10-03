Getty Image

Three of the most active rappers currently representing the city of Atlanta, Georgia took to social media to celebrate their hometown passing a new law which will remove criminal charges for possession of marijuana.

The Atlanta city council voted unanimously, 15-0, to pass the measure, which amends the local law so that possession of up to one ounce of marijuana is punishable by a $75 fine and no more. Whereas current law carries a penalty of up to $1,000 and up to six months jail time for possession of less than one ounce, the new measure removes that strict criteria, which will have an incredible impact for especially Black Atlanta citizens, who were disproportionately affected by the previous rule.

Atlanta rappers 2 Chainz, Big Boi, and Killer Mike shared their feelings with social media. In an Instagram post with a screenshot from local news announcing the decision, 2 Chainz wrote, “Mannnn this will save so many young people from bullsh*t charges that later haunt them,” while Mike posted a video expressing his approval saying, “Bravo, Atlanta city council.” Big Boi simply wrote, “ATLiens up!” and reposted the same news shot as Chainz.

The measure was introduced by mayoral candidate and city council member Kwanza Hall, who also made a statement that, “Today we stand with every parent of Atlanta who is fearful of or has seen their children’s lives destroyed, or careers ruined because of a racist policy that unjustly incarcerated minorities by more than ninety percent. Currently, we are seeing families torn apart. We’re seeing young people lose their scholarships, we’re seeing people become unemployable, all because of possession of less than an ounce.”

Current Mayor Kasim Reed also tweeted that he looked forward to signing the legislation.