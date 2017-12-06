👀😡👊🏿 A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Dec 5, 2017 at 7:51pm PST

Up until yesterday, we didn’t know much about Eminem’s upcoming Revival album. We knew the December 15 release date, but beyond that and murmurs that it would be a “heavily Trump”-focused album and had a 2 Chainz feature, we were in the dark. And now, right after the tracklist was released yesterday, we take another step back into the dark because it looks like 2 Chainz isn’t on the album anymore. The ATL rhymer posted the Revival tracklist last night with eyeball, angry face, and fist emojis. And it’s probably not symbolism for “I’m looking to see Eminem rap ’til he’s red in the face and knockout the competition.”

The “Chloraseptic” song looks to be the point of contention, as Brooklyn artist Phresher, who’s featured on the track, told Thisis50.com yesterday that Eminem’s camp told him 2 Chainz was also on that record – but 2 Chainz isn’t mentioned as a feature on the official tracklist. Missing out on one of the biggest hip-hop releases of the year would make any artist angry, especially since 2Chainz was speculated to be on the album as early as this summer.

It’s worth noting that Eminem’s camp suggested 2 Chainz for the remix to the track in the first place, so we could look out for that. And given Eminem’s playful nature – and the relatively tepid response to the “Walk On Water” single that may have influenced a pushback — you can never count out the possibility that this is a publicity-stirring work and 2 Chainz will pop up on the end of the track “Mercy” style. But to this point, it just looks like Shady didn’t show 2 Chainz any mercy by cutting him off the album and not notifying him.