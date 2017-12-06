2 Chainz Posts An Angry Emoji-Filled Response To Being Left Off Eminem’s ‘Revival’

#Eminem #Beyonce
12.06.17 57 mins ago

👀😡👊🏿

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on

Up until yesterday, we didn’t know much about Eminem’s upcoming Revival album. We knew the December 15 release date, but beyond that and murmurs that it would be a “heavily Trump”-focused album and had a 2 Chainz feature, we were in the dark. And now, right after the tracklist was released yesterday, we take another step back into the dark because it looks like 2 Chainz isn’t on the album anymore. The ATL rhymer posted the Revival tracklist last night with eyeball, angry face, and fist emojis. And it’s probably not symbolism for “I’m looking to see Eminem rap ’til he’s red in the face and knockout the competition.”

The “Chloraseptic” song looks to be the point of contention, as Brooklyn artist Phresher, who’s featured on the track, told Thisis50.com yesterday that Eminem’s camp told him 2 Chainz was also on that record – but 2 Chainz isn’t mentioned as a feature on the official tracklist. Missing out on one of the biggest hip-hop releases of the year would make any artist angry, especially since 2Chainz was speculated to be on the album as early as this summer.

It’s worth noting that Eminem’s camp suggested 2 Chainz for the remix to the track in the first place, so we could look out for that. And given Eminem’s playful nature – and the relatively tepid response to the “Walk On Water” single that may have influenced a pushback — you can never count out the possibility that this is a publicity-stirring work and 2 Chainz will pop up on the end of the track “Mercy” style. But to this point, it just looks like Shady didn’t show 2 Chainz any mercy by cutting him off the album and not notifying him.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Eminem#Beyonce
TAGS2 ChainzBEYONCEEminemRevival

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP