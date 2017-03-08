Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

2 Chainz once rapped about making strippers headbutt George Washington. He also once claimed to need potty training because he kept sh*tting on people. Before he went by 2 Chainz, the man born Tauheed Epps was universally known in the rap game by the far more vulgar pseudonym, Tity Boi. All of that’s to say we could never have expected the Honorable Double Necklace to be capable of something as smooth and lovely as “It’s A Vibe.” But we’re glad he’s doing it.

The new track — which features help from the egregiously underrated Ty Dolla $ign, along with Trey Songz and Tumblr’s favorite R&B chanteuse Jhene Aiko — is a silky slab of late-night music that’s perfectly matches up to the title of his upcoming project Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.

“I felt like [the title] applied,” Chainz said of the album’s title when he spoke to Billboard. “I felt like this was the time. I think [trap is] leading categories as far as genre in music, listeners and streaming. I’m excited to bring that to the forefront. I’m excited to be one of the people that kind of fill that lane.”

2 Chainz has already shared the song “Good Drank” and a completely awesome choir-assisted remix of the same. If he can keep this sort of quality level up across the whole project (which is always the question with Chainz) then his next album is going to be a monster.

Pretty Girls Like Trap Music is set for release on April 7.