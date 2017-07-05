Fulton County Board of Health say they pulling up today!! Come get tested and know your status! By the way this is Free99 A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

As promotion for his new album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, along with music videos for singles like “Blue Cheese,” “Trap Check,” and “Sleep When U Dead,” 2 Chainz painted a “Trap House” pink. Atlanta residents have been able to visit the house, which doubles as an art installation, and take photos outside with a similarly pink painted car (which has since been destroyed and towed away).

However, this art installation also serves multiple purposes; it has been an art gallery, and also served as a temporary church. Now, 2 Chainz has partnered with Fulton County Board of Health, Test Atlanta and Atlanta Aids to give the Trap House its most important use yet: a temporary HIV-testing clinic. On July 4th, 2 Chainz opened the Trap House for free HIV testing on the holiday yesterday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., along with education packets, games, and giveaways.

2 Chainz’ convention-flipping art project is just the most recent example of entertainers in hip-hop doing good, along with Beyonce’s teaming up with UNICEF to raise money to build drinking water systems in Burundi, Chance the Rapper receiving BET’s Humanitarian Award, and Nicki Minaj donating thousands of dollars to her fans’ educational needs. While rap music is often concerned with brushing off haters, it looks like these stars are more interested in using their platforms to make the world a better place.