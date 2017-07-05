2 Chainz Used His Pink Trap House Art Project To Promote Sexual Health

07.05.17 1 hour ago

Fulton County Board of Health say they pulling up today!! Come get tested and know your status! By the way this is Free99

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on

As promotion for his new album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, along with music videos for singles like “Blue Cheese,” “Trap Check,” and “Sleep When U Dead,” 2 Chainz painted a “Trap House” pink. Atlanta residents have been able to visit the house, which doubles as an art installation, and take photos outside with a similarly pink painted car (which has since been destroyed and towed away).

However, this art installation also serves multiple purposes; it has been an art gallery, and also served as a temporary church. Now, 2 Chainz has partnered with Fulton County Board of Health, Test Atlanta and Atlanta Aids to give the Trap House its most important use yet: a temporary HIV-testing clinic. On July 4th, 2 Chainz opened the Trap House for free HIV testing on the holiday yesterday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., along with education packets, games, and giveaways.

2 Chainz’ convention-flipping art project is just the most recent example of entertainers in hip-hop doing good, along with Beyonce’s teaming up with UNICEF to raise money to build drinking water systems in Burundi, Chance the Rapper receiving BET’s Humanitarian Award, and Nicki Minaj donating thousands of dollars to her fans’ educational needs. While rap music is often concerned with brushing off haters, it looks like these stars are more interested in using their platforms to make the world a better place.

Around The Web

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 days ago 24 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers For 4th Of July

Chase Down These Great New Beers For 4th Of July

07.03.17 2 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 2 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 5 days ago 24 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 6 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP