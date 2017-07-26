2 Chainz Is Literally Breathing His Own Air Because He Is Better Than Your Favorite Rapper

07.26.17 19 mins ago

We often say that celebrities and entertainers are “moving in rare air,” but never so literally. Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz recently Instagrammed himself partaking of a can of Vitality Air, which is basically oxygen in a can.

Given 2 Chainz is currently on tour to promote his latest album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, the reigning king of trap may have been somewhere like China, where the air quality has been known to get pretty bad, and where Vitality Air does a brisk business.

The company started out as a gag gift on eBay in Canada in 2014, compressing Alberta, Canada’s air into cans for consumption thousands of miles from the Great White North. According to the National Post, Vitality Air sold out of its first shipment of 500 bottles to China within a few weeks. However, despite the company billing their product as having all sorts of health benefits (it’s right there in the name, no less), there really isn’t any benefit to sucking bottled air unless you actually have a breathing problem and have been prescribed oxygen by a doctor.

That is, unless your name is 2 Chainz, and you’re a rapper from Atlanta, and you just happen to want to look like a baller on Instagram. Then, by all means, enjoy your Canadian air in a can. Because who else but 2 Chainz could make breathing out of a can of compressed oxygen look cool? Nobody, that’s who. Because 2 Chainz is cooler than us all.

Around The Web

TAGS2 ChainzPretty Girls Like Trap Music

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 20 hours ago 2 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 22 hours ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 2 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 1 week ago 22 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP