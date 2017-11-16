All 21 Savage Wants For Christmas Is Young Thug To Follow Him On Instagram

By all accounts, Young Thug and 21 Savage appear to be pretty good friends. Besides the normal Atlanta unity between artists from the city, they toured together last year, they’ve collaborated on some music and, along with Playboi Carti, they’re the faces of a new Adidas Original campaign together. Everything appears to be all good between 21 and Thugger, besides one, huge, online faux pas: Thugger doesn’t follow his buddy on Instagram.

Thug, at random, sent out a Tweet on Wednesday, echoing Future’s famous “If young Metro don’t trust you…” line, saying “If @21savage don’t f*ck with a n****, I don’t care if I’ve been around u… n**** it’s f*ck ya!!”

