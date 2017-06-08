It Turns Out ‘4:44’ Is A Tidal-Produced NC-17 Film Starring Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o And Danny Glover

During Game 3 of the NBA Finals tonight, a minute-long ad aired that answered a set of questions while unleashing a whole new set. Earlier this week, speculation ran rampant that Jay Z was on the verge of releasing either a new album, a single or music video when a whole crop of ads emblazoned with 4:44 began popping up all over New York City and on some of the most notable hip-hop publications out there.

As it turns out, 4:44 isn’t a Jay Z project. Well, actually it might still be. All we really know about it now is that it’s an NC-17 rated project starring Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danny Glover and that’s it’s produced by Jay’s company Tidal in conjunction with Sprint. We don’t have a release date. We don’t have a plot. All we have is some eerie footage of Ali throwing shots at a punching bag before breaking down over a sink.

Of course, given the Carter family’s penchant for visual albums — see Beyonce’s Lemonade — this could still have something to do with Jay Z’s next musical endeavor. Then again, Jay’s the kind of mogul who seems to have a hand in every pot. His recent forays into the world of documentary film production have been vastly well-received. Is he trying to position Tidal as the next Amazon., Hulu or Netflix? Only time will tell.

Check out the spooky spot above.

