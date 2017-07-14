50 Cent Counters Conor McGregor With A Flurry Of Instagram Posts

Getty Image

Conor McGregor had to know after calling 50 Cent a “b—h” at the Brooklyn leg of the Mayweather-McGregor press tour that the counterpunch was coming. But then again, maybe that was the aim in the ongoing sideshow that is Mayweather — McGregor. Whatever the case, 50 has already clapped back at McGregor, and looks primed to use social media to be as petty as possible until the August 26th clash. He started off with a simple, yet potent response on his Instagram last night:

👀what the fuck wrong wit this white boy, you fighting Floyd not me fool. LOL A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jul 13, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

Hopefully nobody takes Uncle Murda’s advice to “violate him” serious but Mayweather, as McGregor’s motormouth — and subtly racist — antics are all in the name of selling the fight, which 50 claims he had a hand in engineering for his Money Team partner Mayweather via suggestion to UFC Owner Dana White.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

50 Cent kept going after the first post, industriously cross-promoting his hit show Power by using a picture of McGregor getting choked out and telling his fans to “try not to get choked up.” Maybe Power fans should thank McGregor for finagling a hint about the next episode of Power out of 50.

The G-Unit general posted again this morning, calling McGregor the “little leprechaun” and saying he’s set to be the 49-0 Mayweather’s 50th victim — and the latest victim of 50 Cent’s social media onslaught. Lets see how McGregor responds to being hit with the quick three-piece.