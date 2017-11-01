Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Thanks to superstars like Drake and The Weeknd and lesser known talents like Partynextdoor, Nav or Jimmy Prime, Toronto has become a haven of murky, atmospheric music to match the established seedy aesthetic of the city. On one hand, it’s a tad formulaic, on the other hand the sound remains fresh and the audience for the hazy sound continues to grow. Now, with the help of The Weeknd, a new talent is emerging in the tandem, 88Glam.

Clearly affiliated and possibly signed to Abel’s XO Records, the duo of Derek Wise and 88 Camino is set to drop their self-titled debut next week, and begin the rollout with their first single “12.” The track comes complete with a brooding production and smooth deliveries from both Camino and Wise as they trade couplets for the entirety of the song, putting their clear chemistry on full display.

The Weeknd makes a cameo in the video, which is just as smoky as the rest of the well-established Toronto aesthetic utilized by acts like Party, Drake and the rest. It’s quite the introduction to the duo from The 6, and they’re clearly closer to a finished product than a developing act on their first project, as they look and sound polished and ready to hit the ground running.

88GLAM is out 11/7 via XO Records.