A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is making a come-up in the world of rap and it’s a good thing for him if the video for “Drowning” is any indication of his criminal skills. After a smash & grab heist gone wrong, A Boogie finds himself playing a grand piano in Davy Jones’ locker when he and his partner try to escape on a yacht, of all things. Of course, it’s shot to hell in the running battle (not depicted) and sinks to the ocean floor, where A Boogie puts on an impromptu performance for a shark and a mermaid.

Of course, if his chain is “so heavy it feels like holding up a mountain,” maybe he could take it off and naturally float back to the surface. I guess “Drowning” brings a whole new meaning to the phrase “fresh to death.” Anyway, “Drowning” comes courtesy of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s album, The Bigger Artist, which dropped Friday (September 29) and features guest spots from 21 Savage and Youngboy NBA.

Kodak Black, who is featured on the album version of “Drowning,” doesn’t make an appearance in the video, which may work out in A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s favor, as the Floridian rapper is pretty much radioactive at this point after legal issues and social media foibles (not to mention having his flow swacked and turned into a no. 1 hit) have stunted his once-meteoric rise.