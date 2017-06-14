Action Bronson Shared A Bouncy New Single Called ‘Let Me Breathe’

06.14.17 34 mins ago

After over a year spent immersing himself in the world of the culinary arts, Action Bronson has returned to doing what he really does best, ripping off bars over infectious backbeats. The New York emcee marked his return to the world of hip-hop today by unveiling a brand new single “Let Me Breathe” from his upcoming album Blue Chips 7000.

The song carries a bouncy, upbeat vibe that marries perfectly with warm weather and windows down driving. Bronson catches the vibe perfectly, rapping, “It’s too hot drop the top off the wagon / Lay back blowing fire like dragon / Man I’m flying past Saturn / F**k outta here like I ain’t that savage.”

In conjunction with the single, Bronson chopped it up with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 where he revealed why he chose this particular song to kick off his album campaign. “I just gotta let motherf**kers let me breathe for a second man,” he said. Everyone wants to f**king pull you all different types of ways but nah. Just chill out, shut the f**k up and let me breathe!” As for Blue Chips 7000 as a whole? Bronson calls it, “U2 on steroids.”

Check out “Let Me Breathe” in the video above.

