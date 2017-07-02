Getty Image

For some, Amber Rose may be little more than Kanye West’s ex, or Wiz Khalifa’s baby’s mom, but Amber has shown herself to be so much more, especially when it comes to speaking out for women’s rights and being a flag bearer for feminism. Her annual Slut Walk has drawn huge crowds and she’s never afraid to make bold statements in order to draw attention to causes she believes in or use her large social media platforms for the greater good.

After Kodak Black made disturbing comments about colorism and his preference of lighter skin women over women of his skin tone, many spoke out about his problematic and disparaging remarks, and now Amber is letting her voice be heard.

“Society was telling these girls that they weren’t as beautiful as me because of their complexion,” Amber said of the darker skinned women she went to school with as a teenager. “They were too strong and too outspoken. It was OK for men to have sex with them behind closed doors but not OK to have them on their arm. As if light skinned girls were some type of trophy for a man, it was a social status.”

Amber said Kodak’s statements that darker women are “too tough” amongst other things “makes (her) so sad” and that “We need to stick together as women and educate society, educate men like this with black mothers.” It’s quite a profound statement from Amber, and though some may complain that she made much of the post about herself, it’s all clearly coming from a good place. She also made sure to not outright admonish Kodak, instead hoping to show him the flaw in his line of thinking.