Watch Couples Publicly Get It In On In Ariana Grande And Future's Raunchy 'Everyday' Video

corbin-headshot
Real Talk Editor
02.27.17

You’ve really got to hand it to Future, the man stays busy. Hot on the heels of releasing not one, but two monster-sized albums in two weeks, Future and HNDRXXand with a third one reportedly already in the pipeline — the Atlanta trap master managed to carve out some time in his busy schedule to squeeze in an appearance on Ariana Grande’s latest music video “Everyday” on the side.

“Everyday” is the latest single taken from Grande’s most recent album Dangerous Woman that dropped last year. In the clip, directed by Chris Marrs Piliero, multiple random couples are spotted making out with one another in a collection of seemingly mundane public settings. One couple is shown locking lips on the hood of a car stuck in traffic. Another gets down and dirty in a laundromat. While a third, older pair strips bare and does the damn thing in front of a gaggle of spectators on a city bus. Grande herself is never far out of view, singing about “that good sh*t.”

Future shows up midway through the video, perched in an office cubicle, pouring over papers and spitting bars about one of his favorite subjects, his role as “a bad guy,” who made mistakes in his past, while two people get explicit just around the corner during a break around the water cooler.

Check out the video above.

