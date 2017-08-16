ASAP Mob’s ‘Feels So Good’ Late Night Performance Evokes Grainy, Old Rap Videos On VHS

The ASAP Mob first came on the scene using guerrilla-style visuals and marketing tactics, so its only right that their late night debut of “Feels So Good” on The Tonight Show would harken back to that era. It’s an aesthetic they still embrace, with Rocky’s “RAF” video being modeled on a deconstructed fashion show and shot in a low-resolution, VHS tape-resembling, old school visual style. Instead of the typical, “stand on stage and rap” late night performance, the Harlem crew begins their set backstage, with a handheld camera capturing their throwback rap-style performances as they take turns rapping into the camera as they charge towards the stage. They appeared in support of their latest release The Cozy Tapes, Vol. 2: Too Cozy, releasing August 25 on RCA Records.

The ASAP Mob will, however, probably be rocking a more traditional set for their Camp Flog Gnaw appearance later this year, as they’ve been announced as part of the most stacked and inclusive lineup for the festival since its inception. The ASAP/Odd Future connection remains as strong as ever, with Tyler The Creator adding Rocky to his eerie “Who Dat Boy” video just a couple months ago.

The band also released the music video for “Feels So Good” to coincide with the performance, and it similarly uses a grainy, low-res aesthetic to evoke the do-it-yourself, low-budget rap videos of old. You can check that out below.

