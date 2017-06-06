Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

ASAP Rocky and ASAP Ferg released their loose collaboration “Wrong” all the way back in April. On the song, the two ASAP Mob members go ’round and ’round about the ways that they get around, trying to come to terms with the fact that they can’t seem to be faithful to a partner. In the just-released video, they still haven’t seemed to figure it out.

The video finds them in a church surrounded by white-clad women, seemingly seeking absolution for their womanizing ways. Ferg repeatedly hits his knees to ask for forgiveness and while Lord Flacko wouldn’t mess his pants up like that, he does come out sporting a shirt with a Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie quote on it. The video doesn’t make it clear whether that support for women more generally will translate to the specific women he’s doing wrong in the song, but it is a step in the right direction. Give it a watch up top.

“Wrong” is just the latest high-profile collaboration for the de facto leader of the ASAP Mob. Rocky replaced Kanye West in a new version of Mary J. Blige’s “Love Yourself” and teamed up with Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert and Quavo for the characteristically fashion-obsessed track “RAF.”