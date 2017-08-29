Azealia Banks Starts A Feud With MIA Over ‘Anti-Black’ Statements And Appropriation Accusations

08.29.17 17 mins ago

Getty Image

Azealia Banks may be back on Twitter and back to making music, but it appears that she hasn’t lost her penchant for instigating feuds and calling out what she views as anti-blackness in pop culture. This time, her target is MIA, who recently posted a lengthy diatribe to her Instagram disclaiming the idea that producer Diplo “discovered” her or “made” her career.

When a Twitter user pressed her afterward, stating that she relies on “black sounds like everyone else,” for popularity, she responded: “I came right after the ’90s early-2000s success of Indian riddim in dancehall/hip hop! Missy/Timberland/Big Pimpin’ coolie riddim sounds ta.” That was all it took to spark the latest in a long line of Twitter rants from the outspoken Banks, who despite a somewhat rough method of delivery, often finds support for her ideas online.

