(My President) Obama inducting Jay into the Songwriters Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/BVY7nVyDtz — New Life (@LordBalvin) June 16, 2017

It was quite the day for Jay Z. He may or may not have his twin babies on the way according to rumors, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and he tweeted a dozen or so times like everybody else. For his induction to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Barack Obama did the honors with a speech about just how much he and Jay are alike and how much he admires Hov, and after Jay’s tweet storm about the rappers that inspire him, he called Barack the “greatest rapper of all time” and released the induction video for all the world to see.