Barack Obama Inducted Jay Z Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame With A Subtle Jab At Donald Trump

#Jay Z
Contributing Writer
06.15.17 9 Comments

It was quite the day for Jay Z. He may or may not have his twin babies on the way according to rumors, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and he tweeted a dozen or so times like everybody else. For his induction to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Barack Obama did the honors with a speech about just how much he and Jay are alike and how much he admires Hov, and after Jay’s tweet storm about the rappers that inspire him, he called Barack the “greatest rapper of all time” and released the induction video for all the world to see.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jay Z
TAGSBARACK OBAMAdonald trumpJay Z

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 2 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 6 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 7 days ago 9 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 7 days ago 4 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 1 week ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP