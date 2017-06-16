It was quite the day for Jay Z. He may or may not have his twin babies on the way according to rumors, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and he tweeted a dozen or so times like everybody else. For his induction to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Barack Obama did the honors with a speech about just how much he and Jay are alike and how much he admires Hov, and after Jay’s tweet storm about the rappers that inspire him, he called Barack the “greatest rapper of all time” and released the induction video for all the world to see.
Barack Obama Inducted Jay Z Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame With A Subtle Jab At Donald Trump
I miss this man. So much.
History will make him golden.
On to the next one. ..
You think Bill Clinton is listening to Reasonable Doubt on repeat, just pissed?
Mo, he’s still dickin’ bimbos, tho, word to Gen. Powell.
Only one of these men is a former drug dealer.
And now he’s a billionaire, bitch!
It lurks at night ^^^
Then, please tell me what you meant by saying he’s a drug dealer, Tami Lahren?
MY FUCKING PRESIDENT!