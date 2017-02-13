Meet BOOTS, Beyoncé's Go To Producer | Uncharted: The Power of Dreams

02.12.17

By the time Beyonce hit the stage to accept her Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade, she had already ripped the stage with a medley of tracks from the album, and snatched wigs worldwide. That might be more than enough work for any mere mortal, but for Beyonce, she had plenty of slaying left to do at this year’s Grammy’s.

When it came time to accept the award, Beyonce (+2) whipped out a golden sheet of paper — clearly, because regular, college ruled, white, lined paper isn’t good enough — and gave an emphatic and acceptance speech. She was a little out of breath — we’ll have to excuse her because of the aforementioned performance and the twins gestating in her belly — but her message of equality and motivation was beautiful nonetheless.

“It’s important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty,” she said. “So they can grow up in a world and look in the mirror — first through their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, The Olympics, The White House and the Grammys and see themselves. And have no doubt they’re beautiful, intelligent and capable.”

But Bey’s message wasn’t just for Blue and the twins, it was for everybody. “This is something I want for children of every race, and I feel it’s vital that we learn from the past and recognize our tendency to repeat our mistakes.”

It was just another big moment in a night of huge ones for Beyonce.

