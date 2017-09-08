The state of Texas will likely be dealing with the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey for years to come. There is still plenty of work to be done even as floodwaters subside and residents return home to try and restart their lives, and Beyonce is stepping in to try and get some of that work done herself.

A few weeks ago, Beyonce promised that she would get together with her church in Houston and “help as many as we can,” and on Friday she returned to her hometown to begin to fulfill that promise. As part of her Bey Good foundation, Beyonce, along with her mother Tina Lawson, her daughter Blue Ivy, and Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams, appeared at St. John’s Church in Houston to speak to Harvey survivors and treat them to a free meal and some words of encouragement.

“This today is a celebration of survival,” Beyonce said in a video from the church posted by the Bey Legion fan page on Twitter. “Y’all are my family, Houston is my home, and I thank God that y’all are safe, that your children are safe, the thing that really matters is your health and your children and your family and your life, and I just want to say that I love you.”

Beyonce also posed for pictures with plenty of those in attendance, check out photos and videos from Beyonce’s appearance at the church below.