Laverne Cox announced on Access Hollywood Live that the Orange Is The New Black star and the Queen herself, Beyonce, are collaborating together on a new “project,” which remained mysteriously unspecified during the interview. Cox later confirmed the news again on her Twitter, posting a short video clip from the interview — which you can see above — and promising further details to come on September 6. As of right now, it could be anything from a clothing line to a charity, to a song, an EP, or — why not — a full length album at this point. Cox proved she knows how to work a stage with her knockout Nicki Minaj impression on Lip Sync Battle.

Where Beyonce found any time to begin work on any kind of collaborations is beyond me. She just recently closed a $58 million mortgage on a Bel Air home with husband Jay-Z, worked herself back into stunningly voluptuous shape after having twins Rumi and Sir, wrote the foreword for a book about Prince, and took Blue Ivy to check out Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. tour LA stop, all while being, well, Beyonce. Any one of those things is like a week of planning for us mere mortals. Oh, and she’s probably going to buy the Rockets. I’m honestly exhausted just typing all that out, but Beyonce is the Queen for a reason. In any event, I personally can’t wait to see what she’s cooked up with Laverne,