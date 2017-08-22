Beyonce And Laverne Cox Are Collaborating On Some Kind Of Mysterious, New Project

#Beyonce
08.22.17 18 mins ago

Laverne Cox announced on Access Hollywood Live that the Orange Is The New Black star and the Queen herself, Beyonce, are collaborating together on a new “project,” which remained mysteriously unspecified during the interview. Cox later confirmed the news again on her Twitter, posting a short video clip from the interview — which you can see above — and promising further details to come on September 6. As of right now, it could be anything from a clothing line to a charity, to a song, an EP, or — why not — a full length album at this point. Cox proved she knows how to work a stage with her knockout Nicki Minaj impression on Lip Sync Battle.

Where Beyonce found any time to begin work on any kind of collaborations is beyond me. She just recently closed a $58 million mortgage on a Bel Air home with husband Jay-Z, worked herself back into stunningly voluptuous shape after having twins Rumi and Sir, wrote the foreword for a book about Prince, and took Blue Ivy to check out Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. tour LA stop, all while being, well, Beyonce. Any one of those things is like a week of planning for us mere mortals. Oh, and she’s probably going to buy the Rockets. I’m honestly exhausted just typing all that out, but Beyonce is the Queen for a reason. In any event, I personally can’t wait to see what she’s cooked up with Laverne,

Around The Web

TOPICS#Beyonce
TAGSBEYONCELAVERNE COX

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 4 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP