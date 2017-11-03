Beyonce’s Lil Kim Costume On Halloween Was Actually Five Costumes

There were plenty of amazing celebrity Halloween costumes this year, including Kendrick Lamar as Jesus, Diplo as Ric Flair, Nas as Richard Pryor and more. But our royal family Jay-Z and Beyonce may have taken the cake when they dressed up as The Notorious B.I.G. and Lil Kim this week. It was an easy transformation for Jay, as he threw on a red leather jacket, a Kangol hat and some Timberlands, but Beyonce took it a step further, tracking down some vintage Chanel suspenders to rock Kim’s look from Missy Elliot’s classic “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” video.

Well, it turns out, Bey went even further than that to pay homage to the other Queen B, as she killed it with five Lil Kim costumes, each one of another iconic look from Kim. Along with the “Rain” outfit, Bey donned costumes in the spirit of Kim’s Black Women’s Magazine shoot in 2000, a Manhattan File Magazine shoot from 2001, her sheer look from the 1999 Source Awards and her neon green getup at the 1997 No Way Out tour with Diddy.

Like always, Beyonce shared all the pictures from her Halloween slay spree on her website, and she even made sure to include comparison pictures to Kim’s original looks. Check out some pictures of Beyonce’s five Lil Kim costumes below.

