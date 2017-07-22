Instagram

Beyonce hasn’t done much publicly in the last few months besides break Instagram with the announcement of her new twins, but even when she’s being low key, Bey still manages to be front-page news by simply existing, even in wax form. This was on full display when Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York unveiled their new Beyonce wax figure, and the statue received so much backlash for not resembling her and appearing whiter than she is that it was eventually removed. It was just another example of the Bey Hive reacting swiftly and with purpose whenever their Queen is disrespected in any way shape or form.

Now, after some adjustments the figure is back and, well, you’ll have to be the judge on whether or not it’s any closer to the perfection that is Beyonce now. Madame Tussauds sent a statement to The New York Times, saying, amongst other things “Our talented team of sculptors take every effort to ensure we accurately colour match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted.”

The statement went on to say “Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures,” and “We have adjusted the styling and lighting of her figure and she is on display.” The also made sure to note that they “love, respect and enjoy” their relationship with Beyonce.

The Times posted a picture of the newly, adjusted and more Beyonce’d up figure, as did Perez Hilton but the returns are, well, it’s still not Beyonce, but judging my some of the other wax figures of the superstar, maybe she just can’t be duplicated in wax form.