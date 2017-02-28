A Local News Anchor In New Orleans Perfectly Channeled Beyonce For Her Mardi Gras Costume

02.28.17 1 hour ago

Sheba Turk is a local news anchor in New Orleans for WWL-TV Morning News — but today, she’s Beyonce. That’s right, to celebrate the city’s infamous Mardi Gras holiday the news anchor decided to channel Bey’s heavenly Grammy performance costume, and she completely nailed it beyond a shadow of a doubt.

She’s got the glorious, full-length dress with golden filigree, a custom golden headpiece, all the thick gold jewelry, and a pregnant belly to simulate Beyonce’s current status, carrying twins. See above, and further side-by-side comparison below to get the full extent of her costume’s golden glory:

Her costume is so on point that she’s currently trending on Twitter in New Orleans:

TAGSBEYONCEGRAMMYSMARDI GRAS

Around The Web

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP