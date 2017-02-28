Sheba Turk is a local news anchor in New Orleans for WWL-TV Morning News — but today, she’s Beyonce. That’s right, to celebrate the city’s infamous Mardi Gras holiday the news anchor decided to channel Bey’s heavenly Grammy performance costume, and she completely nailed it beyond a shadow of a doubt.
She’s got the glorious, full-length dress with golden filigree, a custom golden headpiece, all the thick gold jewelry, and a pregnant belly to simulate Beyonce’s current status, carrying twins. See above, and further side-by-side comparison below to get the full extent of her costume’s golden glory:
Her costume is so on point that she’s currently trending on Twitter in New Orleans:
