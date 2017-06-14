Beyonce Is Rumored To Be In Labor And The Internet Is Freaking Out

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The Beyhive has been on high alert over the past few weeks waiting with bated breath for the arrival of Beyonce and Jay Z’s twins, and according to some reports, the singer might actually be in labor right now. It’s all just speculation at this point, but a user at the Shade Room shared a tip that Beyonce arrived at the hospital at UCLA recently with her entourage.

“She told me that Beyoncé and her team showed up to the hospital and that they’re in the process of shutting down the whole 5th floor,” HeyQueen wrote. “She also said that they’re moving patients to another building.”

At the same time, someone else pointed out that hair stylist Chuck Amos posted a photo recently of himself with Beyonce and a caption that read “Hang in there Mama!”

Hang in there, Mama! 💛 You @Beyonce!! A post shared by Chuck Amos, Hair Legend (@chuckielovehair) on Jun 12, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

The evidence is still thin, sure, but not so thin that it didn’t get the Internet stirred up and reacting to the news.

me, an editor for a parenting site, waking up to twitter rumors Beyoncé is in labor the day before i go on vacation pic.twitter.com/LFZu7w0Ftq — Suzanne Samin (@suzannesamin) June 14, 2017

Folk are reporting that Queen Mother, Queen Beyonce is in labor. I'm not ready for White Lotus and Purple Reign. The Beyhive has grown pic.twitter.com/7KeCrE8G72 — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) June 14, 2017

Nurse: Hey doctor we need you to come in, Beyoncé is in labor OB/GYN: pic.twitter.com/mafGJA6n5N — The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) June 14, 2017

I'm getting so emotional and it's not even confirmed that Beyoncé is in labor 🐝🍋 — grace (@graceeharrisonn) June 14, 2017

Is Beyonce in labor or not???? pic.twitter.com/mBOAifd9Gq — a dab of ranch (@wowjadia) June 14, 2017

Guys. Beyoncé may be in labor!!!! pic.twitter.com/rqoNkNFOgG — coco conners. (@typicalcheech) June 14, 2017

Beyoncé is in labor which means I'm in labor too sorry I can't study today I gotta lay in bed all day pic.twitter.com/aPvqTzHX8A — Luke (@LucaIdek) June 13, 2017

Beyonce announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram in February with a touching note that read, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”