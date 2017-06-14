Beyonce Is Rumored To Be In Labor And The Internet Is Freaking Out

06.14.17 57 mins ago

The Beyhive has been on high alert over the past few weeks waiting with bated breath for the arrival of Beyonce and Jay Z’s twins, and according to some reports, the singer might actually be in labor right now. It’s all just speculation at this point, but a user at the Shade Room shared a tip that Beyonce arrived at the hospital at UCLA recently with her entourage.

“She told me that Beyoncé and her team showed up to the hospital and that they’re in the process of shutting down the whole 5th floor,” HeyQueen wrote. “She also said that they’re moving patients to another building.”

At the same time, someone else pointed out that hair stylist Chuck Amos posted a photo recently of himself with Beyonce and a caption that read “Hang in there Mama!”

Hang in there, Mama! 💛 You @Beyonce!!

A post shared by Chuck Amos, Hair Legend (@chuckielovehair) on

The evidence is still thin, sure, but not so thin that it didn’t get the Internet stirred up and reacting to the news.

Beyonce announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram in February with a touching note that read, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

