A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 5, 2017 at 10:04pm PDT

Beyonce probably can’t go anywhere on planet earth without being noticed, filmed and photographed and her trip to a Los Angeles skating rink was no different. Not that Bey seemed like she minded, as she skated around gleefully at the newly reopened World On Wheels this weekend. With Jay-Z watching from the sideline, Bey skated around as fans snapped as many pictures and as much video as possible.

While the rink may seem random, World on Wheels has been a staple in the black community in Los Angeles for decades, and was recently reopened and renovated with the help of Nipsey Hussle after shutting down back in 2013. Jay has previously shouted Nipsey out for his business exploits, and the Carters are vocal about supporting black businesses so it makes perfect sense they’d pop up and support one on a random Friday night.

While she hasn’t said much since giving birth to her twins Rumi and Sir, Beyonce has just about destroyed the internet every time she’s decided to pop up on Instagram, whether it be to post the very first picture of the twins, or to show off the other twins on her chest that the internet also seems to adore. Like those posts, much of the conversation surrounding Bey’s trip to the skating rink is about her post-baby body, which has been decidedly and impressively curvy, much to everybody’s delight. She even posted her own video of her skating rink exploits, set to the tune of Amine’s hit “Caroline” and complete with Bey using a few Snapchat filters, which is sure to send fans in search of her mythical Snapchat account that she clearly has but hasn’t made available to the public.

Check out some more fan videos of Beyonce’s appearance at world On Wheels, courtesy of the always reliable Beyonce fan account Bey Legion.