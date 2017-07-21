John Legend​ is Trying to Change Mass Incarceration

Beyonce’s Whitewashed, Nearly Unrecognizable Wax Figure Has Been Removed After A Backlash

#Beyonce
07.21.17 1 hour ago 5 Comments

Well, that didn’t take very long. The Beyonce wax figure at Madame Tussaud’s NY has been removed after fan backlash earlier this week.

Fans criticized the statue for being too light-skinned — almost white-looking, in fact — and for not really resembling the star singer in the face. The statue drew comparisons to Lindsay Lohan, Taylor Swift, and Julia Stiles — none of whom even remotely the singer, who recently gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir Carter (Rumi goes first, because apparently, she is older). This isn’t the first time the artist’s fans have accused media of lightening her skin, prompting jokes that some people may not realize that Beyonce is Black — see above.

As of Thursday, the statue had been taken off the floor, and according to The New York Times, “A staff member at the building did not offer a reason for the wax figure’s absence, saying only that the statue was ‘off the floor until further notice.’ A museum representative declined to answer questions about why the figure was no longer displayed.”

While this is pure speculation, it seems pretty likely that the museum’s management heard about the backlash on social media, and despite a valid argument that “Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the color of our wax figures,” once the almighty internet gets ahold of an idea, it’s pretty hard to argue without taking some sort of action. The statue will likely be back — after all, Beyonce is one the biggest stars on the planet — and hopefully, that pesky lighting in the attraction will have been accounted for before too many photos make their way to Twitter. The jokes will live forever, though.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Beyonce
TAGSBEYONCEMADAME TUSSAUD'S

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 3 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 3 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 4 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 4 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 5 days ago 35 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP