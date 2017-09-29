Getty Image

In an era where artists share everything on social media and no move ever seems to be a surprise, nobody really knows what’s going on with Big K.R.I.T. Word broke last month that he had completed and turned in an album, which got fans anxious for the inevitable release of the unnamed album. But then, silence, as K.R.I.T. continued to remain elusive, and released no new music and made no statements. If he did indeed turn in an album, it still seemed a long ways away.

Until Thursday night.

K.R.I.T. officially made his return to the game with his first new song in nearly a year, “Confetti.” The track arrived without warning, or further detail, but with Krizzle finally free of his label woes at Def Jam, it would seem this is the beginning of a rollout towards that unnamed album.

Despite an almost non-existent social media presence, K.R.I.T. has remained in the spotlight, whether it was with a show-stealing appearance at the BET Hip-Hop Awards last year or with a series of remixes he dropped one day last summer, but those were mostly just appetizers as fans were waiting for another full-length release from the talented rapper/producer.

Whether his new album comes as an indie release or through a deal with another major label remains to be seen, but no matter the circumstances the 31-year-old Mississippi native is finally back, officially.