Big K.R.I.T. Has An Album Done That May Be On The Way Very Soon

Getty Image

With as self-sufficient as he is, it’s odd and out of character for Big K.R.I.T. to be so quiet musically, but for the past year, save for one track to announce his record label free agency, Krizzle has been silent. Now, it appears that’s about to change as his friend and tour manager Dutch took to Twitter to quietly and surprisingly announce some major news: Krit’s next album is done.

Big K.R.I.T. album officially done and turned in. — Dutch ✊ (@dutchington) August 18, 2017

The message was succinct, “Big K.R.I.T. album officially done and turned in” and then after adding a few celebratory emojis and a hat tip to our very own Brandon Caldwell, that was that and Dutch was gone.

For K.R.I.T. a new album would mark the end of a few years of label turmoil that ultimately led to him leaving Def Jam and going independent in an effort to finally release music as he sees fit. Even within the confines of his deal with Def Jam K.R.I.T. has become a fan-favorite and a bit of a star, and while sorting all that out he still found time to steal the show at last year’s BET Awards. A new album, whenever it arrives, would be K.R.I.T.’s first release since the 12 freestyles in one day he released last July and a welcomed addition to playlists everywhere.