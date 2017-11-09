Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Don’t let the fact that Will Smith’s next movie is airing on Netflix and not in the theaters fool you; Bright is still shaping up to be a major release. The David Ayer film takes place on an alternate version of Earth, where a human cop (played by Will Smith) could have an orc partner and it’s all not a big deal. From the previews, the whole thing looks like a big action extravaganza, one that you’d expect to see on the big screen rather than stream at home.

Upping the ante, though, is the film’s soundtrack, from the same pairing of Ayer and Atlantic Records that brought us the successful Suicide Squad: The Album. That record was noteworthy for its many collaborations (and wildly successful Twenty One Pilots song), a feat that they are looking to repeat on the Bright soundtrack.

As Complex reports, appearing on the new collection will be pairings like the previously announced Migos and Marshmello jam, plus groupings like D.R.A.M. and Neil Young, ASAP Rocky and Tom Morello, Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Aoki, and Future, Ty Dolla Sign, and Kiiara. It’s all genre-hopping in a way that mirrors modern tastes, and luxurious in a way that must have rivaled the film’s explosion budget.

You can check out the full tracklist to Bright: The Album below. The soundtrack will be released on December 13th.