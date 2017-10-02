It looks like Cardi B isn’t letting criticism from haters salty about her success bring her down. At her show last night (October 1), she addressed one of the main criticisms, that “Bodak Yellow” is only successful because she “stole” Floridian rapper Kodak Black’s flow, head-on.

“And for anybody that telling me, ’Oh b*tch, you copied Kodak flow, you copied this and that flow.’ So what b*tch? So what? I’ma sound like all your favorite rappers,” she razzed, to the delight of the crowd. “I’ma take all they flows and I’ma body it b*tch. One day I’ma sound like Kodak, the next day I’ma sound like Meek Mill, the next day I’ma sound like Migos. I don’t give a f*ck!”

To me, this sounds a lot like Cardi’s “You made it a hot line, I made it a hot song” moment. After all, Kodak’s highest chart position on Billboard‘s Hot 100 is no. 6, for “Tunnel Vision,” which lasted 20 weeks on the chart, and was no. 51 overall last week. Meanwhile, the song that Cardi “borrowed” her “Bodak Yellow” flow from, “No Flockin,” only ever reached no. 95. “Bodak,” if you’ll recall, hit no. 1 last week, unseating Taylor Swift, and making Cardi the first solo woman rapper to do so since Lauryn Hill.

If anything, she may have been doing her male counterpart a favor; with so many critics referencing his flow — and with Cardi graciously adding him to one of the “Bodak Yellow” remixes — his own profile may enjoy a bump in mainstream awareness, if Cardi’s critics are truly Kodak’s supporters and not just using their criticism to try to tear down a woman for being successful.